Orlando, FL Author Publishes Spirituality Book
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Genesis of Genesis: If There Had been no Sin, There would have been no Suffering, a new book by Dan Obubeleye Pokima, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Genesis of Genesis, Pokima explores the argument that if there had been no sin, there would be no suffering. The book is about origins, especially the origin of the human race. This unique novel offers an interesting and comprehensive view on both animate and inanimate objects. His text touches on every facet of the human experience. Each chapter has a Biblical approach to it, and Pokima hopes that his readers will examine their beliefs about the origin of life, the giver of life, and the reasons for suffering in this world.
About the Author
Dan Obubeleye Pokima was born in Nigeria. He was naturalized in 1996 and currently lives in Orlando, Florida. He is active in his local congregation and helps in various programs. He also volunteered outside of his local congregation. His hobbies include reading, watching documenta-ries, nature programs, walking in the park, and watching birds, squirrels, and ducks. His special interests are being close to seniors, friends, and those within the "household of faith" and provid-ing help as needed. Because he is "created in Christ Jesus unto good works." He considers him-self to be an expatriate observer. Pokima has bachelor's degree in Social Work from Lehman College of the City, University of New York. He has worked in both foster care and geriatrics. He currently works in Real Estate and Property Management. Being a member of Calvary Baptist Church in New York City and the teachings of the Institute for Creation Research (ICR) laid the foundation for his writing pursuits.
The Genesis of Genesis: If There Had been no Sin, There would have been no Suffering is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4437-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-genesis-of-genesis-if-there-had-been-no-sin-there-would-have-been-no-suffering/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-genesis-of-genesis-if-there-had-been-no-sin-there-would-have-been-no-suffering/
