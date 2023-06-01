Leawood, KS Author Publishes Poetry
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoments: From the Book of Life, a new book by Harvey J. Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life is full of moments. There are often many things that compete for our attention, which can cause things to slip away unnoticed. At times, we need to be intentional about recognizing the beauty of the moment. Moments happen all the time. Moments: From the Book of Life inspires and motivates you to pause, to dream, to capture and enjoy these precious moments – making it a habit to do so every single day.
About the Author
Harvey J. Sullivan was raised with the mindset to 'appreciate what you have.' Over the years, he has realized that life is not about materialistic things, but rather, the most important thing we have is time. Sullivan often contemplates how to make time last, or how to make the most of the time he's given. He is inspired by the beauty around him – a sunrise or sunset, the chorus sung by birds every morning, quiet times shared together with loved ones, and all of life's simple pleasures.
Moments: From the Book of Life is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-276-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moments-from-the-book-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moments-from-the-book-of-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us