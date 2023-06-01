Petersburg, NY Author Publishes Memoir
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBurnt Out: A Paramedic's Memoir, a new book by Chad Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Chad shares the highs, the lows, and everything in between during his career as a paramedic, as well the personal highs and lows. His stories highlight the dance between being fine and burning out, as well as how the system fails to serve those who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving others.
About the Author
Chad is a happily married father of three children: Caia, Maddox, and Brayden. He is a Nationally Registered Paramedic and has worked in Fire and EMS since 2004 and is currently a Paramedic Captain with an EMS agency in Vermont.
Burnt Out is Chad's first book, but a second memoir is in the works. Aside from reading and writing, Chad enjoys spending time outdoors, specifically fishing, hiking, and hunting. He also plays guitar and paints landscapes in oil. Despite his occasional tendency to curse, his faith plays an important role in his life.
Burnt Out: A Paramedic's Memoir is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-319-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/burnt-out-a-paramedics-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/burnt-out-a-paramedics-memoir/
