Winston Salem, NC Author Publishes Husband's Memoir
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThank You, God, for Cancer, a new book by Myriam Pereda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Published posthumously by his wife, Thank You, God, for Cancer is a poignant and inspiring memoir of one man's experience finding meaning, comfort, and joy with his terminal cancer diagnosis. A devoted man of the cloth, Reverend Oscar Pereda decided to go against his doctor's wishes and face cancer in his own way: by trusting God's plan and surrounding himself with his loving family. Over the course of his journey, Rev. Pereda goes through a radical transformation, from being desperate and fearful to having a deep gratitude for God and His Grace.
About the Author
Myriam Pereda was born in Asunción, Paraguay. She and her husband were leaders of all the Nazarene Churches in Paraguay, South America, and North Carolina. The entire family later moved to the United States, where she exercised pastoral ministry and counseling. Her long career of more than thirty years of ministry has opened doors for her to travel sharing the gospel and discover cultures of other countries. She currently resides in North Carolina and is completing her master's degree.
Thank You, God, for Cancer is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7059-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thank-you-god-for-cancer-how-cancer-brought-me-back-to-life-the-testimony-of-rev-oscar-m-pereda/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thank-you-god-for-cancer-how-cancer-brought-me-back-to-life-the-testimony-of-rev-oscar-m-pereda/
