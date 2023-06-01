Nashville, TN Author Publishes Novel
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Grim Trade: Part I, a new book by Hannah Emily Thompson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Eliza Morissette and her brother, Aiden, grew up on an island where love is forbidden, and marriages are arranged. When Eliza turns eighteen, the age of marriage on the island, instead of being the escape that she needed from her parents, her husband, Ciel, is quite the opposite. He's not only abusive and manipulative, but there's just something different about him, something that Eliza doesn't quite understand. When the man of Eliza's dreams shows up on the island with his crew of adventurers when she's six months pregnant with Ciel's child, what will Ciel do when she decides to leave with him? Join her on this harrowing ride to find out what happens but remember… not everything is as it seems.
Trigger Warnings: Abuse and both consensual and non-consensual sex
Hannah Emily Thompson lives in Nashville with her boyfriend and three cats. She loves romance, emotion, and suspense, and she's a passionate writer that also loves to read, draw, and play video games.
The Grim Trade: Part I is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-055-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-grim-trade-part-i/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-grim-trade-part-i/
