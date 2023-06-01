Venice, FL Author Publishes Memoir
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSavage Travel: Memoir of a Beach Warrior, a new book by G Jurij Zebot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
G Jurij Zebot was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia. His work and travel have taken him to over eighty countries. He served in Viet Nam and is a former Peace Corps Volunteer. Zebot was faculty at Chapman University, Saddleback College, department chair at Laguna College of Art and Design and professor emeritus at California State University Long Beach. He also served on the faculty of the University of the West Indies, Basseterre, St Kitts and Pannasastra University, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Zebot was awarded the 1999 Rotary International Grant for University Teachers in Developing Countries. In 2001 he spent time in the Cofan village of Zabalo in the Ecuadorian Amazon and in 2002 he returned from Viet Nam and the hill tribe region near the Laotian and Chinese borders 200 kilometers west of Hanoi. He is a recipient of the prestigious Beyond War Peace Award and in 2006 was invited as part of University of Oxford Round Table colloquium which he was unable to attend because of his wedding in French Polynesia. Zebot is a recipient of the Dawn Magazine Distinguished Faculty Award and from 2008 and again in 2009. He was part of the Art and Social Action in Cambodia program where he worked with underserved populations of HIV positive children and girls rescued from trafficking. In 2010 he was commissioned by the Bolsa Chica Land Trust at ORA-83 which was cited by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History as one of the country's most vital archaeological sites. During the summer of 2017 he was Artist in Residence at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Fredriksted, St Croix and moderated workshops with youth from the island. In 2018 he returned to Fredriksted on a public mural project and in June, 2019 was awarded Best in Show at the Totally Natural juried exhibition at the Venice Florida Art Center. During 2021 he curated Left Coast Connections Exhibition at Ringling College Englewood Art Center and in 2022 received a Gold Medal in the Veterans Adminstration National Creative Arts Competition in the Combat Experience Category. Since relocating to Florida he has exhibited as faculty at Ringling College of Art and Design. The cities of Los Angeles and Newport Beach both awarded him commendations. Zebot has a gold medal from SILA with merits form the Society of Illustrators and Art Directors Clubs of New York, a Lulu Award, and second and third place medals at the IGI Exhibition.
He exhibited at the Centre International D'Art Contemprorain in Paris. Commissions include CBS, Honda, Yamaha, Westinghouse, the National Football League, Princess Cruises, Oakridge Boys, Allergan Pharmacueticals, and the Coastkeeper Foundation. His biography has been listed in The New York Art Review, Who's Who in American Art, Contemporary Graphic Artists and The Dictionary of International Biography. His poetry has twice been published in The Dan River Anthology and authored a short story on The Sharks of French Polynesia. In 2021, Zebot was awarded a Gold Medal at the VA Bay Pines Regional Creative Arts Festival for poetry and a Gold Medal for Black and White Photography. Between 1970-1982 he competed on the professional beach volleyball tour and participated as an instructor with Nike Innercity Youth Program.
Savage Travel: Memoir of a Beach Warrior is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardbound $35.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-997-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/savage-travel-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/savage-travel-memoir-of-a-beach-warrior-pb/
Contact Information
