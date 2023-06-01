Snowflake, AZ Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChronicles of Fictitious Fiction:An Angel May Role Play, a new book by Shelby Witchen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An accumulation of dreams, Chronicles of Fictitious Fiction is a mind-bending venture through reality and fiction, dreams and waking, good versus evils, Angels and Demons. Knowen was once a man who felt like his life was heading nowhere, until a life-altering voice began speaking with him, leading him to his true destiny. His journey is not for the faint of heart; his mediocre life is replaced with wealth, power, sex, and absurd violence to please alien lifeforms looking to feel true terror and fear on Earth. Will Knowen discover this world to be all a dream? Or is the reality stranger than even where his wildest imaginations could take him?
Chronicles of Fictitious Fiction:An Angel May Role Play is a 500-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-988-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chronicles-of-fictitious-fiction-an-angel-may-role-play/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chronicles-of-fictitious-fiction-an-angel-may-role-play/
