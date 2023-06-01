Hayward, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
June 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Grandchild's Guide to Finding Bigfoot, a new book by Marge J. Brantmeyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Papa Trouble believes in the legend of Bigfoot (aka Sasquatch). His three granddaughters want to believe in the existence of Bigfoot. Madi, the eldest granddaughter, solicits her sister Riley and cousin Jaina to join a pursuit to find evidence of the elusive creature. The granddaughters' search for evidence takes them in and out of the woods and in and out of Papa's "classroom." Madi coordinates their investigation, under their Papa's ever-watchful eyes. Papa's insight and teachings are generously mixed with his unique sense of humor. A Grandchild's Guide to Finding Bigfoot follows the granddaughters' adventures as they learn about Bigfoot history, safety in the woods and science, sprinkled with "fun facts," riddles, and a few lessons in German.
About the Author
Marge J. Brantmeyer is an accountant and business consultant by education and experience. She currently resides in Wisconsin with her husband. She has three grown sons, three daughters-in-law, and three precious granddaughters, all of whom inspire her to share her life perspectives through writing. Though she does not consider herself an accomplished author, Marge was compelled to put this grandchild's adventure story in writing for her family and friends. She is also the author of They Were Children Then, the non-fiction story of the closing of Holy Name Seminary in Madison, Wisconsin and also The Choice: S.O.S. Survive or Suicide, a self-help book for sufferers of depression, alcoholism, addiction, and grief.
A Grandchild's Guide to Finding Bigfoot is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $35.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-424-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-grandchilds-guide-to-finding-bigfoot-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-grandchilds-guide-to-finding-bigfoot/
