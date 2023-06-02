Pinckney, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFreddie the Fluorescent Fish Is Going to Find Riley's Rainbow, a new book by Kelly Lee Roth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Freddie, the Mexican Lookdown fish! He is beautiful with fluorescent green scales, unlike any of his other family members. With his friends, an octopus, sea turtle, dolphin, and pirate, Freddie goes seeking for Riley's rainbow. Representing diversity and differences, Freddie learns to embrace his special traits. Meeting villains along the way, watch Freddie and his friends discover what friendship means and the journey to Riley's rainbow!
About the Author
Kelly Lee Roth enjoys attending charity events, social outings, and sailing. Her main passion is writing. Roth has entered a few contests and has had poems published in small magazines along the way.
Freddie the Fluorescent Fish Is Going to Find Riley's Rainbow is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4059-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/freddie-the-fluorescent-fish-is-going-to-find-rileys-rainbow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/freddie-the-fluorescent-fish-is-going-to-find-rileys-rainbow/
