Suitland, MD Author Publishes Short Story Collection
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandma's Bones - Resilience - The Sequel: A Collection of Short Stories, a new book by Sylvia R. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Failure to remember our past mistakes may lead us to repeat them as history repeats itself over time. Resilience attempts to capture today's most striking events and contrast them with historical events that may not have been recorded in our history books. By recounting challenges of history and of her own past, author Sylvia R. Moore hopes to inspire her immediate circle of loved ones in years to come.
Resilience is the second in a series of planned novels to be created around personal testimonies, reflections, and the author's life experiences as well as the lives characterized in the original Grandma's Bones novel. A firm believer in God, the author also includes faith-based and inspirational insights for encouragement throughout the novel.
About the Author
Sylvia R. Moore is a certified artist and enjoys writing as a professional hobby. She earned a diploma of completion in the Fundamentals of Art curriculum from the Art Instruction School of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sylvia is also a graduate with honors and a Degree in Business Administration from Strayer University. Within her immediate family of siblings, Sylvia is the first-ever published author. She is also a small business owner and president of her own company, The Carmen N. White Self-Help and Empowerment Organization LLC.
After thirty-two years with USAID, Sylvia retired from Federal service in 2013 and began work on the Grandma's Bones series. In retirement, her primary focus has been her family. Losing so many of her close relationships in recent years has given Sylvia an inward posture as Sylvia celebrates life with her beloved, immediate circle of family including her daughter, granddaughters and grandsons, her great granddaughter, siblings, sisters-daughters-and sons-in-law, as well as a host of stepsons, stepdaughters, and other extended family members and friends who are described in the book.
Grandma's Bones - Resilience - The Sequel: A Collection of Short Stories is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $54.00 (eBook $49.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7149-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grandmas-bones-resilience-the-sequel-a-collection-of-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grandmas-bones-resilience-the-sequel-a-collection-of-short-stories/
