Boulder City, NV Author Publishes Novel
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeady's Neck, a new book by Carl Raines, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Carlo has lived quite the successful life. As a pharmaceutical rep, he seems to be living the perfect life with his nice house, nice car, and ever-growing career. But in his soul, Carlo is disillusioned and disgusted. After formally submitting his resignation, Carlo sells all he has from his past life and takes a job as the lead caretaker for a mountain resort for the wealthy, The Meadows.
Life at The Meadows is exactly what Carlo hopes it would be-full of hard work, meeting new people, becoming one with nature, and maybe even finding love along the way.
Heady's Neck is a novel about love-passionate, romantic love; love of self; love of friendship and family; and finding love within.
About the Author
Carl Raines was born on a small dairy farm in Central California to Portuguese parents. After four years as a radar tech in the Air Force, he attended San Jose State University, and later, worked as a sales tech for a pharmaceutical company. After burning out from his sales tech position, he went on to become a caretaker at a private resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Three years later, he went on to open his own restaurant, Carlos Mexican Café in Boulder City, Nevada. Raines lives a quiet life at home now with his two cats and enjoys spending time with his two sons.
Heady's Neck is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-236-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/headys-neck/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/headys-neck/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us