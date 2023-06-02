The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is proud to announce that Richard M. Kenny, Esq. has been selected as a member of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® for 2023.
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is proud to announce that Richard M. Kenny, Esq. has been selected as a member of America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® for 2023, making this the fourth time Mr. Kenny has received this high honor.
To be considered for nomination for this prestigious membership, the attorney in question must be among what the organization considers the most esteemed and skilled litigators in high-value personal injury matters.
America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® Selection Process
America's Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys® follows a rigorous selection process that evaluates various aspects of a candidate's professional achievements, reputation, and the overall impact they've had on their community. The selection methodology consists of four main stages: nomination, research, evaluation, and final selection. Each stage involves different criteria to ensure a fair and comprehensive assessment of every candidate. An overview of the selection process is as follows:
1. Nomination: First, candidates are nominated for membership through third-party research or peer nominations by other "elite attorneys in the community."
2. Research: The organization conducts extensive research on the nominated candidates using various sources of information, such as online databases, court records, media reports, publications, awards, ratings, reviews, and testimonials. The organization verifies the accuracy and validity of the information and collects data on various indicators of the candidates' professional excellence, such as case results, verdicts, settlements, client satisfaction, peer recognition, community involvement, and pro bono work. Mr. Kenny is extremely proud of the pro bono services he provided by volunteering both for the 911 Victims Compensation Fund and the Sandy Relief Effort.
3. Evaluation: Once the research phase is concluded, the organization will assign a score to each candidate based on the data collected. The score reflects the candidate's overall performance and standing in the field of personal injury law.
4. Final selection: Finally, the organization ranks the candidates according to their scores and selects the top 100 personal injury attorneys in each state.
The selection methodology of Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys is designed to identify and honor the most outstanding personal injury attorneys in the nation who have demonstrated exceptional skills, knowledge, ethics, and results in their practice, and Attorney Kenny is honored to once again be afforded the privilege of membership in this highly distinguished organization.
