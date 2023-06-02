Zebulon, NC Author Publishes Guided Journal
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Journey to Healing: A Guided Journal Through Loss, Grief, and Healing for Women, a new book by Toshina S. Wiggins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"She comprehended the perversity of life, that in the struggle lies the joy."
~Maya Angelou
After suffering the worst possible outcome imaginable, the loss of her unborn child, Toshina S. Wiggins' difficult journey through grief began. In A Journey to Healing, Wiggins provides a guided journey for others who may be experiencing grief and prompt reflections on the process, your true feelings, and space to write out your thoughts. Along with inspirational quotes and verses from Scripture, this healing journal is a safe space for anyone suffering loss. While the pain may be excruciating now, through prayer, meditation, reflection, and time, the grief can become smaller, and the light of hope can begin to shine through.
About the Author
Toshina S. Wiggins has worked for eighteen years serving the public in different capacities at the local and state level. Her biggest reward was making an impact in the lives of children and families. After experiencing pregnancy loss in 2021, Wiggins shifted her focus to spreading awareness about miscarriages, stillbirth, and infant loss, topics typically seen as taboo, through her non-profit Angel Prints Corporation. It is her mission to offer hope to those who need it most through advocacy, support, and education.
Wiggins has a passion for self-care and all-natural body care. She is the owner of RENEW Body Care, LLC, an e-commerce business with a focus on handcrafted all-natural body care that is nurturing for the mind, body, and soul.
Wiggins is a proud wife and mother and currently resides in North Carolina. You can find out more about Toshina Wiggins' journey at The Journey to Renew Blog at www.renewbodycarellc.com/blog.
A Journey to Healing: A Guided Journal Through Loss, Grief, and Healing for Women is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-471-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journey-to-healing-a-guided-journal-through-loss-grief-and-healing-for-women/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-journey-to-healing-a-guided-journal-through-loss-grief-and-healing-for-women/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
