Hagerstown, MD Author Publishes Writings
June 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn My Head, a new book by Ruth Mills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In My Head is composed of Ruth Mills writings. Writings of her feelings that she has had on going since being diagnosed with bipolar depression at the age of 17. During times of depression, Ruth would write her thoughts and feelings down and this helped her by getting her feelings out. Ruth hopes that her readers are reminded that there is hope and things will get better for them, they just got to believe. Ruth has battled depression for over 30 years and she battles it on a daily basis but she hasn't given up because she knows that she can survive and live a normal life.
About the Author
Ruth Mills is an animal lover and currently resides at home with her 8 dogs which have all been rescued from local animal shelters. Ruth works at a local animal shelter in her community, a job which she loves. There is no greater love than a pet's unconditional love.
In My Head is a 98-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7169-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-my-head/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-my-head/
