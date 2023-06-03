Chatsworth, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHerbie's Yellow Spots, a new book by Sylvia Morales Moffett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Herbie is a frog with yellow spots that is laughed at and never picked for games. He does not realize or understand any differences between him and his classmates. In one eventful day, everything changes for Herbie when he helps save another frog from danger.
About the Author
Sylvia Morales Moffett is a proud single mother of two young adults. She loves to sing and play Latin percussion in her church band. She has obtained her EdS in Higher Education Administration and currently teaches Spanish in a high school. She taught English at a university in Asia and enjoys taking time to travel when possible. Sylvia is also a talented artist and has passed down her love for writing, art, and music to her daughters.
Herbie's Yellow Spots is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7090-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/herbies-yellow-spots/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/herbies-yellow-spots/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us