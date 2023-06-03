Pocasset, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
The Robin, a new book by Ashley Ruka, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Robin is about finding hope and comfort in knowing love is always around you, even after death. Loss is often hard for a young person to handle, and The Robin will be helpful not only while "In the trenches" of grief, but as a peaceful bedtime story, giving them a sense of calm in knowing that the person they are missing, misses them too and is sending their love to them through special signs.
About the Author
Ashley Ruka wrote The Robin in memory of her mother who passed away in April 2021. As her family was trying to navigate the loss, she found that signs were the truest comfort to them. It is her hope that this book will bring some comfort to any child who has experienced the unfortunate death of a loved one.
The Robin is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3217-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-robin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-robin/
