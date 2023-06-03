Elizabethtown, PA Author Publishes Book on The 10 Commandments
June 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Is In Your Heart?: Learning How to Love One Another and One's Own Self, a new book by Mildred (Millie) Merrell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What Is In Your Heart? is based on the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20:3-17), which are found in the Bible. The laws of our Constitution today (protecting our life and liberty) were written based on these 10 Commandments. This book breaks down each of the 10 Commandments and how they affect our personal lives today. Our world is in a serious moral decline.
Discussed in this book are related issues such as: racism; abuse (sexual or otherwise); abortion; violence, including drugs, hatred, guns; secularism; money; selfishness; and family issues. This book is divided into three parts. The first part deals with education. The second part deals with controversy. The third part deals with religion, which would provide you with positive answers you are searching for and needing in order to live a loving and peaceful life!
About the Author
Mildred (Millie) Merrell is a 79-year-old widow, mother, grandmother, and a great grandmother. She holds an associate's degree and has taught Sunday School for twenty years. She has used her knowledge and life experiences to bring this moral decline to light for you.
What Is In Your Heart?: Learning How to Love One Another and One's Own Self is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-191-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-is-in-your-heart-learning-how-to-love-one-another-and-ones-own-self/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/what-is-in-your-heart-learning-how-to-love-one-another-and-ones-own-self/
