Roswell, NM Author Publishes Political Book
June 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Great American 2020 Election Steal, a new book by Paula Beverage, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Great American 2020 Election Steal Vol. 1 is a tongue-in-cheek explanation of the insanity of people who want to be the boss or our leaders, along with the absurdity of MSM, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood. It's an outsider's perspective about the 2020 election stolen from President Trump and the American people who voted legally for him. These thieves are so brash; we pay for what "they" do to us. The falsehood(s) and hypocrisy with how "they" prostitute themselves in public and want respect "they" have not earned. It would be humorous if it wasn't so true. It's a high-stakes game of life with its double standards and double jeopardy between the haves and the have-nots.
George Carlin: It's a big club and we ain't in it…
About the Author
Paula Beverage has a GED, a job, and a black belt in hard-knock lessons and is an independent, self-made realist. She has spent her life being a mother and caregiver for disabled persons within her family and extended family, giving her the up-close and personal experience with alphabet agents and agencies as well as crooked courts, administrators, regulators, and "officials."
The Great American 2020 Election Steal is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-856-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-great-american-2020-election-steal/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-great-american-2020-election-steal/
