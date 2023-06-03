Lancaster, CA Author Publishes Artist Story
June 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArtist at Large, a new book by David Paul DeMars, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Artist at Large was written from many artistic experiences from the author's career as an artist. He sometimes wonders if he chose art, or if art chose him.
About the Author
David Paul DeMars has been an artist his entire life, from being recognized at an early age in school and being mentored from the age of 12 by Sir Bernardis Weber of the Netherlands, artist knight to Queen Wilhelmina.
DeMars attended California College of Arts And Crafts in Oakland, California and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, where he produced the university's signature sixteen-foot bronze for the new library on campus.
DeMarshas worked for some of the richest people's mansions in the Los Angeles area as a decorative painter, and continues his artistic life today producing oil paintings, pottery, and bronze works of art. His work can be seen at davidpauldemars.com.
Artist at Large is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-309-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/artist-at-large/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/artist-at-large/
