Clearfield, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rainbow Factory, a new book by Isaiah Snyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little leprechaun Leo is on a mission to fix the missing color rainbow after a big mistake. The Rainbow Factory encourages children to use their imagination to picture the action and know that anyone can become an author!
About the Author
Isaiah Snyder is a teenager who loves to write. When not writing, he enjoys acting on stage. His other passions are playing the alto and soprano saxophone and cheering at his school as the mascot. The inspiration for The Rainbow Factory came while he was driving in the rain on Interstate 80 while he was helping his dad move stuff into a new house. He saw a rainbow while driving over a bridge and thought, "Imagine if a little leprechaun worked at a place that made rainbows." About a week later, his teacher assigned a project to write a children's book and The Rainbow Factory was born!
The Rainbow Factory is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-272-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-rainbow-factory/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-rainbow-factory/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
