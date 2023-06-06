Uniondale, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
June 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMona's Mother, a new book by Monique Gooding Habersham, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mona's Mother is the author's autobiographical story depicting the journey of how Mona, her three brothers, sister, and father found un-foreseeable hope as they faced death, supported each other, embraced the future, found peace and reconnected with the past, only to realize a mother's love and legacy lives inside the ones left behind.
Mona's Mother takes the reader on a realistic journey where each characters' lingering grief is not overshadowed with sadness but perseverance, love and care. This inspiring story will help encourage families with young children facing a devastating loss to look within for strength and to the future for joy. Families experiencing challenging situations need to know happy endings are always possible, Mona's Mother is that reminder.
Mona's Mother is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-265-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/monas-mother/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/monas-mother/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us