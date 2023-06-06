Long Beach, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Miss My Dad, a new book by Robbie Waddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Childhood can be a confusing time. Especially when the ones we love leave us behind, whether by choice or by accident. Sometimes, parents are dealing with their own crisis and a tool to help parents and educators deal with the subject of separation and hurt, I Miss My Dad is a little boy's journey to find understanding about his father designed to give children insight into life's many obstacles and guide them to a better understanding of their world.
About the Author
Robbie Waddell is a teacher, musician, and songwriter who has been working with children for many years. Her love for art and music has been a constant drive in her life.
As an author, the children's books she has written are whimsical and life-changing. Her goal is to help children develop not only a love for reading, but to teach them something that will help them emotionally. She is always looking for ways to explain life's problems in a way that children can understand in order to help them better navigate their world.
I Miss My Dad is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4293-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-miss-my-dad/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-miss-my-dad/
