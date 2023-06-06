Social Circle, GA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Rose with Thorns, a new book by R. R. Kendall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Vengeance. That was all Gwen had wanted for as long as she could remember. She hardly recalled who she had been before the festering agony and pain of loss had twisted her heart and mind into something she hardly recognized, the burning hate consuming every part of her. The grief and bitter anguish she felt became her constant companions, steering her every step toward one sole purpose. She did not care who she would be when it was over. Nothing would stand in her way. All that mattered was that he ended up dead.
About the Author
R. R. Kendall is from Atlanta, Georgia, where she has lived most of her life. From an early age, she developed a love for the written word, spending most of her free time diving into the fictional worlds of great literature. This sparked her love for fairytales and fiction. A Rose With Thorns is R. R. Kendall's first book.
A Rose with Thorns is a 404-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-103-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-rose-with-thorns/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-rose-with-thorns/
