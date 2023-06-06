Harrisburg, PA Author Publishes Novel
Personality Murders follows a young woman who is filled with anger, bitterness, and jealousy. She always gets her way, no matter what. If she needs to destroy others, such are the casualties. Her happiness is what really matters the most anyway. She needs to be the center of attention-always-or else.
Tiffany needs to be in the spotlight, and when that light roams from her, she makes sure it's not for long. She never loses. Never. One way or another, every single person she meets is impacted by her. The evil inside of her simply takes over.
An absolute page turner, this suspense will make you want to read this in one sitting… while simultaneously making your skin crawl.
About the Author
Christina H. Lamb was born in Pennsylvania and has lived there all of her life. She's always had a vivid imagination, as this book shows… since it's so far from who she is.
She's a Christian who likes to sing off key and have fun.
Since she is not close with her biological family, she's been blessed to have so many people in her life who accept her as their own. God has really looked out for her.
Christina grew up an only child and was in foster care. She was always in trouble and always enjoyed hurting people. She didn't have the best life. Her inner thoughts, as sick and disturbing as they are, and God are what kept her going. Those thoughts helped her to write this book.
This is her first published book, but not her last. Part two will be coming soon.
Personality Murders is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4360-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/personality-murders/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/personality-murders/
