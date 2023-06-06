Omaha, NE Author Publishes Novel
June 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWrong Turns, a new book by Linda Sutherland Porter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The bittersweetness of the life and times of Lydia Bryan is a disarmingly honest narrative of a woman's experiences in extraordinary times. Her observations and practicality are usually at odds with her knowledge and involvement in her various experiences during her life. But that never stops her from forging ahead into uncharted and formidable waters.
Lydia acquires new understanding and skills as she creates and shapes the unlikely chapters of her life and loves. Her distinct outlook on nature, relationships, and the human condition transports her through many troublesome times. But she never loses her faith in the essentials and the process of human existence. Lydia's many life lessons are documented as a lively participant and her authentic and genuine intuition is always at the core of her complex experiences. Perfect for fans of women's fiction, this masterfully told tale will pull you in from the beginning.
About the Author
Linda Sutherland Porter has been writing off and on for years. She now writes several columns for a women's magazine with a monthly circulation. She decided that it was time to write a book and so she did. Her interest in the environment, nature, and animals has taken her to many exceptional locales. She still loves to travel, and her heart is always on the Oregon Coast. She lives at home with her husband, Todd, two Airedales, and two very spoiled cats. She has started work on her second novel.
Wrong Turns is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-341-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wrong-turns/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/wrong-turns/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
