Imlay City, MI Author Publishes Healthcare Guide
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNation Heal Thyself, a new book by Dr. Malik H. Dababneh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this part memoir and part healthcare guide, Dr. Malik H. Dababneh wants to empower as many people as he can to take charge of their own health and direction of healthcare. With many conflicting and confusing messages regarding health, this is the first guide that includes spiritual components of health, along with traditional medicine. Dababneh also provides a healthscore, which is a quiz that will help create balance to improve one's health and longevity.
About the Author
Dr. Malik H. Dababneh has a bachelor of science from WSU and a medical degree from MSU-COM. He loves to draw, paint, read, and spend time with his family. Dababneh practices yoga and has been married for almost forty years.
Nation Heal Thyself is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4131-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nation-heal-thyself-a-primary-prevention-guide-comprehensive-and-holistic-functional-and-includes-a-one-and-only-prevention-healthscore/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nation-heal-thyself-a-primary-prevention-guide-comprehensive-and-holistic-functional-and-includes-a-one-and-only-prevention-healthscore/
