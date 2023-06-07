Independence, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStumpy the Grump, the Grumpiest Grump: Was Given A Brand-New Heart, a new book by Rebecca Fay Sherwood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes, when you find that you're in a really rough season, you might not know where to turn or who to turn to. This is the unfortunate predicament that Stumpy the Grump finds himself in as he questions his purpose and self-worth. After all, nobody wants to be grumpy all the time! But who can pull him out of his funk?
A story of rebirth and faith renewed, Stumpy the Grump, the Grumpiest Grump Was Given a Brand-New Heart celebrates the glory of God and the peace of mind and heart that faith can bring once you find the courage to ask.
About the Author
Rebecca Fay Sherwood is happily married and a stay-at-home mother of two. Much like her titular character Stumpy the Grump, Sherwood came to faith during her darkest hour, as she found herself on the floor praying wholeheartedly to a God she'd only ever heard about. It was in that moment she became born again with the power of Elohim.
Sherwood now teaches the Gospel on Zoom, where she hosts Bible study and open conversation, encouraging others in truth in Him creating in us one new man with one mind and one accord and strengthening hearts and minds in the reality of the Kingdom of Heaven.
Stumpy the Grump, the Grumpiest Grump: Was Given A Brand-New Heart is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7481-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stumpy-the-grump-the-grumpiest-grump-was-given-a-brand-new-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stumpy-the-grump-the-grumpiest-grump-was-given-a-brand-new-heart/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
