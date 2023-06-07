Grand Blanc, MI Author Publishes Suspense Novel
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFort Carson, a new book by Raymond R. Mann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One by one, former members of a special forces Army branch are turning up brutally murdered-but how are they connected? Robert Franklin is brought in to determine exactly that. But the more he uncovers, the more questions are revealed, leaving Franklin-and readers-to wonder what happened to these men and why.
About the Author
Raymond R. Mann is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has spent over thirty years in the automotive/defense industry. Mann holds an MS and an MBA from Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. This is Mann's second published work and a prequel to McCormick.
Fort Carson is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3227-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fort-carson/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fort-carson-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us