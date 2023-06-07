Swarthmore, PA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConfessions of a Professional Working Man, a new book by Brian Dickens Barrabee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Brian Dickens Barrabee has worked as a teacher, a financial consultant, an inventor, a radio station owner, and a real estate manager. With such a varied life of careers, he came out of it with some tales to tell. Confessions of a Professional Working Man is a collection of comedic and slice of life stories full of the highs, lows, and laughs he's shared with his coworkers, clients, and students throughout the years.
About the Author
Brian Dickens Barrabee is the author of two previous books; Confessions of a Real Estate Man and Confessions of an American Male. He attended Asbury Park High School and the University of Delaware, and received his graduate degree in business from the University of Experience. He has four children and six grandchildren.
Confessions of a Professional Working Man is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7142-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/confessions-of-a-professional-working-man-its-a-jungle-out-there-and-im-just-one-of-the-monkeys/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/confessions-of-a-professional-working-man-its-a-jungle-out-there-and-im-just-one-of-the-monkeys/
