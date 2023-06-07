Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Mystery Novel
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTreason's Cost, a new book by Dan Tyler, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A plot to take over the US government starts with a body snatching. The police detective given the case is trying to overcome a drinking problem while going through a divorce. This is his last chance to keep his job. The more he investigates the case, the more complicated it becomes. The plot goes so high up he does not know who to trust. His life and his family are threatened. He finds out this could be the end of our government as we know it. The only help he has is his partner, some street people, and some older teenagers who live in Central Park. The men he faces hold all the cards. Can he stop them and save the freedom this land needs?
Treason's Cost is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-145-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/treasons-cost/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/treasons-cost/
