Kapsch TrafficCom to Expand Connected Vehicle & AI Innovations in Ottawa, Canada
June 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHardware to serve as basis for multiple use cases including AI-based incident detection software for safe smart intersections and railroad crossings
Ottawa, June 7, 2023 – Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to support Area X.O, the Ottawa-based R&D complex operated by Invest Ottawa that enables and accelerates the safe and secure development, testing, and application of next-generation technologies, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle solutions including hardware and software to improve road safety for smart intersections and railroad crossings.
The hardware including roadside units (RSU) and onboard units (OBU), is used to test different connected vehicle use cases, including autonomous driving features, at the Area X.O private research and development facility as well as at the public innovation facility in Kanata North featuring a smart intersection. As intersections are the most dangerous traffic infrastructure elements for vulnerable road users, they are critical for safety-related connected vehicle-use cases.
"Connected vehicle technology is making road traffic safer and more comfortable, and the integration of our equipment with technology by other providers is a vital step in the right direction," says JB Kendrick, VP North America, Kapsch TrafficCom. "To realize the enormous safety potential of this technology, cooperation is key."
Contact Information
Sandra Bijelic
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
+43 664 628 1720
