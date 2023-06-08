Clearfield, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJay Jax, a new book by R.A. Fedak, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Jay Jax, Mike Morris, and Giovanni Mattola are three friends of the Great War. Jay is from New Jersey. Mike is from San Francisco. Giovanni is an Opera singer from Milan, Italy. After the war, each go their separate ways. Jay becomes a Woodbridge, New Jersey cop. Mike is a cop in San Francisco, and Giovanni goes back to the Opera.
Eighteen years later, all three lives become intertwined. Jay moves to San Francisco after Mike offered him a job on the San Francisco Police Department. In 1932, Jay is seriously wounded during a shootout with a Canadian bootlegger. After a year convalescing, he becomes a private investigator. In June 1936, he is a witness to a suicide. Or was it? It will take Jay on a 3,956-mile train trip to find the answer.
Jay Jax is a 117-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-456-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jay-jax/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/jay-jax/
