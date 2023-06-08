Des Moines, IA Author Publishes Self-Help Guide
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUp to You!: A Self-Help Guide to Addiction Recovery, a new book by J. E. Graves, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While struggling with addiction, J. E. Graves tried several support groups and other traditional methods of recovery over the years to no avail. After talking with others who were struggling just like him, he discovered they felt the same way…
As it turns out, support groups and traditional methods of recovery do not work for everybody!
Because there is no one-size-fits-all approach to recovery, Up to You! A Self-Help Guide to Addiction Recovery is your guide to non-traditional addiction recovery, borne from personal experience.
About the Author
J. E. Graves was just a person struggling with an addiction who needed help. Upon realizing he could not continue living the way he was, he reached out to God and his family for help. It was then God put him on a path, and with encouragement from his wife and daughter, he was able to stay on it.
Now, he seeks to help others who are struggling to overcome their addiction.
Up to You!: A Self-Help Guide to Addiction Recovery is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-088-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/up-to-you-a-self-help-guide-to-addiction-recovery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/up-to-you-a-self-help-guide-to-addiction-recovery/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
