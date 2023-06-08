Sheboygan Falls, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll I Want Is a Home on Happy Lane!: A Friendly Packer Fan, a new book by Shirley J. Ottman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When an intimidating sparrow tries to prevent a young wren from building a nest in a birdhouse where he plans to start a family, Mr. Wren and Mrs. Wren must try to win the battle and achieve victory, or risk not having anywhere to live.
About the Author
Shirley J. Ottman and her husband, Raymond Ottman, married for sixty years, have been involved in over thirty mission trips. Shirley has volunteered for many years in her church, 4 H, and Red Cross. They enjoy the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers.
Shirley enjoys painting, writing poetry, and crewel stitch. She has two sons, and eight grandchildren. Shirley dedicates this book to God who has given her the inspiration to take pictures and write a book about nature.
All I Want Is a Home on Happy Lane!: A Friendly Packer Fan is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4399-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-i-want-is-a-home-on-happy-lane-a-friendly-packer-fan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-i-want-is-a-home-on-happy-lane-a-friendly-packer-fan/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
