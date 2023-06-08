Mendham, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Wee Hours, a new book by Salvatore C Bracco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Wee Hours, follow the adventures of two boys lost overnight in a busy department store during the holiday season. They use their bravery, wits, and friendship to survive some frightening encounters and restore their holiday happiness.
About the Author
As a young boy growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Salvatore C Bracco's favorite things included going to Coney Island, watching cartoons, playing with his toy soldiers and trains, and fireworks. Going to the big city department stores during the holiday season and toy departments was a special time for Bracco.
The Wee Hours came to Bracco in a dream. It's about most of his favorite things growing up. Bracco added a little magic.
The Wee Hours is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-047-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-wee-hours/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-wee-hours/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
