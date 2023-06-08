Leesburg, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJesus and the Metaphysics of God: One Skeptic's Search for the Truth, a new book by Vince Procopio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
During my formative years, I realized that questions pertaining to God and Jesus were not merely abstract philosophical questions. These beliefs constitute the core of one's worldview. As such, their pervasive influence as to how we lead our lives is relevant and consequential. All my life I've been haunted by this burning question: Is physical reality all there is?
This book is an attempt to engage in a rational inquiry into the very heart of spirituality. To be sure, questions about Jesus and God are metaphysical in nature. And as such, science cannot enter this domain. Rather, as the great philosopher Immanuel Kant admonished, any individual pursuit must push to the epistemological limits of science. Any remaining gap is to be filled with faith. This is my journey! I welcome you, fellow traveler.
Vince Procopio was born in a small village in Italy and came to the United States at the age of seven. By the age of thirteen, Vince began his life-long passion of weight lifting, which he continues to the present day.
He dropped out of high school to volunteer in the United States Marine Corps in 1968. After serving a one-year tour in Vietnam and under the auspices of the GI Bill, Vince became a full-time student through the summers from 1970-1983.
His greatest passion has been learning and trying to understand the miracle of life.
