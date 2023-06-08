Blackfoot, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
June 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTinky and Bob: The Story of a Rescued Kitten, a new book by Jan Lacey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A tiny kitten named Tinky is under a semi-truck trailer in the rain when she is rescued by loving humans.
She grows into a healthy cat and meets Bob, her bottle, who becomes her very best friend. Tinky and Bob teaches us that we should all help each other and our animal friends when we can.
About the Author
Jan Lacey is a married mother of two grown daughters and three granddaughters. She currently works as a micro lab tech, which she loves! Lacey also did six years in the Army Reserves, which was a great time in her life.
Lacey has a horse and three goats, so she spends a lot of time with animals. She is very physically active, and rides bikes to raise money for charity. Lacey loves spending time with her family.
Tinky and Bob: The Story of a Rescued Kitten is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4127-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tinky-and-bob-the-story-of-a-rescued-kitten/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tinky-and-bob-the-story-of-a-rescued-kitten/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us