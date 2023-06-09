Fort Washington, MD Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown to Earth and to the Point, a new book by Ann M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Down to Earth and to the Point is a collection of poetry about everyday life. The words inspire and move because they concern what is really on people's minds and shares a message for all ages. Ann M. Davis hopes that her work inspires people that life and living in this world can be difficult, but at the same time, know that we are blessed.
About the Author
Ann M. Davis enjoys writing poems about life, things happening around her as well as in the world at large. She loves and enjoys spending time with her twins and her grandchildren as well as quiet, peaceful time with her husband. Davis was once part of the International Library of Poetry.
Down to Earth and to the Point is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardbound $25.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7264-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/down-to-earth-and-to-the-point-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/down-to-earth-and-to-the-point-pb/
