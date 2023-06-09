Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Children's Book
June 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Grumpy Old Cow and Other Stories, a new book by Iain Macdonald, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Farmer McCready has a traditional farm with sheep, cows, pigs, and horses. The book contains stories about these animals and their fun, farm life!
About the Book
Iain Macdonald was born July 28th, 1947. He has been married to his wife, Helen, for 43 years. Together, they have three sons. The Grumpy Old Cow is written by a grumpy old man!
The Grumpy Old Cow and Other Stories is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-287-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-grumpy-old-cow-and-other-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-grumpy-old-cow-and-other-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us