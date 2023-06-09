Franklin Park, IL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
June 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News3 Miracles of the Year 2012 in English and Spanish, a new book by Alfonso Ruiz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Three Miracles of the Year 2012: Tres Milagros del Año 2012 is a tool from author Alfonso Ruiz by which to share his experiences with all the people of the world, hoping that all the families on Earth learn about what he witnessed on December 21, 22, and 23, 2012. It is a message to mankind.
When we experience all the wars and the violence on earth, it is time that we start thinking seriously about this concept. 5000 years should be long enough for all of us to come together and work together to have peace and justice for all, and this is what the Mayans meant when they said it would start after December 21, 2012.
About the Author
Alfonso Ruiz likes chess, biking, baseball, and soccer. He tries to apply many of the ideas of nutrition to his daily life, and he also is an advocate of recycling.
3 Miracles of the Year 2012 in English and Spanish is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6152-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/3-miracles-of-the-year-2012-in-english-and-spanish/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/3-miracles-of-the-year-2012-in-english-and-spanish/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
