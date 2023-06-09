Ammon, ID Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove & Fire: Book One, a new book by Karlee N. Cleverley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love & Fire: Book One follows a young werewolf named Asland as he journeys through his life. As he searches for his mate and cares for his pack, he meets his uncle who wants to take everything from him. Will Asland fight through the pain of losing his entire pack and defeat his uncle, or will he fall into despair and submit?
About the Author
For the longest time, Karlee N. Cleverley has always been able to repeat a dream like a movie. When she was sixteen, she decided to write Love & Fire, a werewolf and phoenix romance. She loves creating stories and art to brighten others' days. It took five years for her to be confident enough in this story to publish it, and she plans on making this a four-book series.
Love & Fire: Book One is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7130-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-fire-book-one/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-fire-book-one/
