Dallas, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrowth of a Phoenix, a new book by Phoenix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This eloquent collection of poetry provides a voice to individuals and groups who cannot find the words to express emotions. It connects to readers on a mental and spiritual level. The theme evolves and the emotions change from one poem to the next.
About the Author
Phoenix is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and enjoys basketball, food, hanging out, reading, sleeping, working out, writing, and video games. She has traveled the world to interesting places and met amazing people. She enjoys learning about different cultures and getting to know people on an intellectual level.
Growth of a Phoenix is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7093-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/growth-of-a-phoenix/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/growth-of-a-phoenix/
