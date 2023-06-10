Manchester, PA Author Publishes Autobiography
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAgainst the Odds: Academic and Professional Success after ADHD, a new book by Dr. Lamont Holloman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Against the Odds: Academic and Professional Success after ADHD follows Dr. Lamont Holloman's life as an African American male with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and details how he overcame significant educational and personal challenges as an adolescent, young adult, and adult. In addition, as the book follows Dr. Holloman through his academic and professional journey, it will help inform readers of the marginalization of African American men with ADHD. Existing research paints a negative picture of African American males with ADHD. Dr. Holloman's work is a self-reflection that explores his subjective personal experiences and connects his story to cultural and social meanings, giving the reader a more hopeful image of what can be achieved academically and professionally. What the author hopes readers will take away from his book is that regardless of how your life path starts, how society labels you, and what the school system tells you, you can succeed academically and forge your own future.
About the Author
Dr. Lamont Holloman is an active member of his church security team. Additionally, he serves as the senior pastor's armor bearer. His hobbies include spending time with family, fishing, and going to the firing range. He is a proud father of five, with twenty-one beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandson. Dr. Holloman is also a training program manager, assisting others in seeking education, training, or career advancement.
Against the Odds: Academic and Professional Success after ADHD is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-083-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/against-the-odds-academic-and-professional-success-after-adhd/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/against-the-odds-academic-and-professional-success-after-adhd/
