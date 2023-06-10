New Haven, CT Author Publishes Mommy-And-Me Children's Book
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForever Wala Love, a new book by Mukti Patel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A love so pure, so unconditional, the love between a mom and her baby, that is, Forever Wala Love.
The day Maya started growing in her Mumma's tummy, Mumma knew she would love Maya forever-it was Forever Wala Love. Nothing Maya could ever do will ever change her Mumma's love for her.
This mommy and me book explains the bond between a mother and child, and teaches children about Forever Wala Love.
About the Author
Mukti Patel loves all kinds of writing, but writing children's books is her favorite. When she graduated college, Patel promised herself she would write a book at some point in her life, so here she is six years after college making that dream come true.
Forever Wala Love is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4058-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forever-wala-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forever-wala-love/
