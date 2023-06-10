Hidden Valley Lake, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsViolet's Star: The true story of a shelter dog, a new book by Inge Koch-Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up in Germany as a single child, Inge Koch-Williams always had a very close bond with her dogs. She has been involved with rescuing dogs since she was 16 years old. After losing her chihuahua, Lilly, Koch-Williams was heartbroken, but she found the best medicine in Violet's Rescue. They needed each other.
Violet's Star reminds us that all dogs have a story and they all deserve a chance.
About the Author
Inge Koch-Williams immigrated from Germany in 2006. She worked as an RN for 25 years. Here in California, she started Foster Care for Infants and she adopted two little girls, ages 5 and 8. Koch-Williams has one biological daughter, Ruth Koch, who lives in Germany and illustrated Violet's Star. In 2021, Koch-Williams lost her husband of 15 years to Covid-19.
Violet's Star: The true story of a shelter dog is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-409-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/violets-star-the-true-story-of-a-shelter-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/violets-star-the-true-story-of-a-shelter-dog/
