Sparta, TN Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFallen Rubies, a new book by J.L. Shiloh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A land, hidden from the outside world, is about to get shaken to its very core. Sixteen-year-old Grace has spent most of her life in servitude after her father dies mysteriously. Her life changes when she becomes engaged to an elf prince in line to become King of Illusia. Her family is anything but happy about the engagement. When Grace's stepmother, Scarlett, sets her sights on ruin, the kingdom will never be the same.
About the Author
J.L. Shiloh is a long-time creator of imaginative new worlds, writing plays and interactive games for community events, as well as creating stories for family and friends. J.L. Shiloh's main hobbies and interests begin and end with their spouse and children.
Fallen Rubies is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-649-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fallen-rubies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fallen-rubies/
