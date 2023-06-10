Green Bay, WI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Heir, a new book by Aaron Qualio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An evil, cruel young man takes over the family business after the mysterious death of his father. As the company and his hometown are essentially one in the same, he uses his newfound power and wealth to do what he wants, when he wants, without any consequences. Now, the man's younger brother must save the company and the village he loves from his tyrannical brother.
The Heir is a look into small-town life being destroyed when a madman takes control. It is a story of unlimited power, history, wealth, cruelty, and greed.
About the Author
Aaron Qualio is a husband and stay-at-home father to his two girls. He currently resides in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and grew up in a small Wisconsin town.
The Heir is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-233-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-heir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-heir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
