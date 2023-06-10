Houston, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSuperNova, a new book by Stephanie Hatfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looked after by her brother, Sky's life is fairly standard, including a pack of mean girls at school who give her a hard time about everything from her inexplicably purple hair, to…whatever strikes their fancy really. But one day her standard life radically shifts when she meets her birth mother and discovers the origins of her mysterious "skills".
With these skills she will help people all over her city and beyond as Supernova-the superhero.
About the Author
Stephanie Hatfield's favorite book is The Fault in Our Stars. She's read it twenty-one times all the way through. Reading and writing are a big part of her life. And her dog is always there to snuggle with her while she creates. Hatfield's parents are her biggest cheerleaders.
SuperNova is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-255-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/supernova/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/supernova/
