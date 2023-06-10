Franklin, TN Author Publishes Memoir
June 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLearning to Walk Again, a new book by Penny McIntyre-Crain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Learning to Walk Again is an account of surviving childhood sexual abuse and rape. The author shares her story and path to healing in hopes of encouraging others who may have been or are dealing with the shame that comes from sexual abuse. No longer living in a world of fear, shame, and darkness, the author hopes to inspire others to seek the care they need and deserve.
Learning to Walk Again is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-372-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/learning-to-walk-again/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/learning-to-walk-again/
