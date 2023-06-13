Sun City West, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
June 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGood Day Sun, a new book by Barbara Shirley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Good Day Sun is a children's picture and rhyme book, full of vivid pictures and a repetitive, rhyming verse, allowing for easy first memorization. The story follows a tiny white mouse's journey outside, complete with an unexpected twist!
About the Author
Barbara Shirley is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loves meeting people and being active in her community. Barbara's interests include theatre, painting, dancing, and golfing. Barbara cherishes fond memories of reading to her two sons when they were young.
Good Day Sun is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-524-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/good-day-sun/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/good-day-sun/
